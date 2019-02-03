Mozambique: UK Takes Steps to Boost Trade With Mozambique

Maputo — The British government is to appoint three honorary consuls based in the Mozambican cities of Beira, Tete, and Pemba to boost trade and promote cultural and scientific ties between the two countries.

The measure was announced by Britain's Minister for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, on Friday shortly after she held a meeting with Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario in Maputo at the start of a three-day official visit to the country.

During her visit, Baldwin will also meet with the Minister of Youth and Sport, the Governor of Sofala, the Governor of Manica, the Mayor of Beira, and representatives of the main political parties. She will also visit the Mission Educate TVET Institution and Business Incubation Hub in Beira to meet with students taking vocational training courses in agriculture and civil construction.

The Mission Educate TVET Institution and Business Incubation Hub is funded by the JOBA employment fund whose aim is to improve the access of disadvantaged young people, in particular, young women, to skills. JOBA was set up in 2016 and is the result of a partnership between the British Department for International Development (DFID) and the Mozambican government.

Baldwin will also visit a mobile health clinic in Beira that provides sexual and reproductive health care. In Chimoio, in Manica province, she will visit the factory run by the Westfalia group which is exporting agricultural produce to Europe with the support of the British social investment company AgDevCo.

The minister will also travel to the district of Gorongosa, in the province of Sofala, where she will visit a school funded by the Gregg Carr Foundation where girls are taught various skills including coffee production.

Britain is a major partner in Mozambique's development. In the current financial year, Britain's Department for International Development has allocated 47 million pounds in aid to the country focussing particularly on reproductive maternal and child health, rural aid, and the humanitarian response to the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon.