3 February 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Senator JKN Waku Is Dead

By Peter Duru

Elder statesman and Fourth Republic Federal Lawmaker, Senator Joseph Kennedy Waku is dead.

Vanguard gathered from close family sources that Senator Waku died Sunday evening at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

Born on June 12, 1946, Senator Waku was elected Senator representing Benue North West district at the National Assembly in 1999, on the platform of the People's Democratic Party, PDP.

A native of Waku village in Guma local government area of Benue state, Sen. Waku was at the Senate between 1999 and 2003.

