Uganda: Continued Praise of Museveni As Gift From God Will Only Derail Uganda

opinion

Recently, State minister of Finance in charge of Planning David Bahati made astounding remarks as many others have previously done before him about President Museveni.

This was during a constituency football competition that coincided with the NRM Day celebrations at Kamuganguzi Secondary School playground in Kabale District.

According to Mr Bahati, "President Museveni is a gift from God that all Ugandans should keep supporting for continued development. We should mobilise local leaders from Kabale District and the country to persuade President Museveni to contest come 2021 for the development and well-being of all Ugandans."

Mr Bahati's comments raise two key points: 1) Insinuations that there is no other Ugandan who can lead the country. 2) In whose interest are the comments of praise and adoration? Are the intentions and motives of the leaders who keep saying Mr Museveni is a gift from God in the President's favour or against him, therefore an act of sabotage?

According to the Bible in John 3:29-30, when John the Baptist recognised the end of his season, he said: "Therefore, this joy of mine is now complete. He must increase, but I must decrease."

In other words, even in biblical times leaders were aware that leaving an extraordinary legacy was a must. Some seasons are long, some short, some are abundant, some are remembered and others easily forgotten. But all seasons end.

In certain unique circumstances, some exceptional leaders are the first to recognise that all seasons end. Sometimes others recognise it first for them, and sometimes God lets a season end abruptly.

It was, therefore, common for wise leaders in the biblical times to start their prominent roles with a clear plan for what the end would look like.

And so the motives behind the insistent comments of adoration seem designed to handicap President Museveni's ability to plan, and deny him the opportunity to think clearly about his end and legacy.

In other words, it is possible that a leader can become lost and blinded by false attributes and fail to plan for Uganda, and also fail to tackle the day-to-day challenges such as infrastructure, elusive economic development and reduction of household poverty.

In the Bible, Jesus the son of God who lived among men with humble yet knowledgeable disciples, had the foresight and wisdom to know that the messiah's time on earth at some point would come to an end.

Therefore, Jesus himself had a leadership succession plan and consistently reminded his disciples that he would not always be with them and they should prepare to continue what he had started in the church ministry.

In Uganda, the NRM party which has been governing Uganda for the last 30 years seems to refuse to acknowledge Jesus' way of succession planning.

If God through Jesus and his disciples had a succession plan for the survival of Christianity throughout time, why is it that in Uganda some leaders are determined to limit the economic growth and development of the Pearl of Africa?

Ms Victoria Nyeko is a media commentator.

