South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Sends Condolences to Families of Deceased Driehoek High School Learners

The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga has learned with immense sadness of the passing of three learners at the DrieHoek High School in Vanderbijlpark this morning.

This tragic accident has surely traumatised the entire school community, but none more so than the parents who said good bye to their children this morning, not realising that it would be their last.

The Minister sends her deepest condolences to those parents and the entire school community during this time.

"One cannot begin to imagine the trauma these parents are going through, especially those who are unable to identify their children due to the severity of their injuries. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time. I know words seem shallow at a time like this, however my condolences are truly sincere. I have been in contact with the MEC, Mr Panyaza Lesufi he has been on the scene dealing with these matters hands on.

I have been given assurances by the MEC that the Department will do everything in its capacity to assist grieving parents as well as those who have suffered injuries in getting through this tragedy." Said Minister Motshekga.

The 23 injured learners are being treated at various hospitals and the Minister wishes them a speedy recovery with the understanding that some are critically injured.

"I am confident that these learners are getting the best care available and am hopeful that they will make a full recovery." Said Minister Motshekga.

The province have deployed psycho social support to assist those learners who are grieving with trauma counselling after this tragic incident.

