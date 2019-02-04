Kenya: Legendary Musician Ayub Ogada Passes On

Kenyan singer and songwriter Job Seda popularly known as Ayub Ogada has died. He was 63 years old.

Ayub's music is unique for its natural feel, including the chirping of birds, sounds of animals and the voices of children playing in the background.

His most famous song Koth Biro (Dholuo for the rain is coming) was played at the Rio 2016 Olympics as Kenya's athletics legend Kipchoge Keino received the Olympic Laurel award.

It has also featured in Hollywood blockbuster 'The Constant Gardener', NBC's 'The Philanthropist' and a Guinness advertising campaign throughout Africa.

Other than travelling the world to play music, Ayub has also appeared in several motion pictures, including 'Out of Africa' and 'The Kitchen Toto'.

Last year, when Kanye West released his album Ye, on the credits he revealed that its second track, "Yikes," contains the use of lyrics and composition from Kenyan artists Ayub Ogada and James Mbarack Achieng.

Ogada and Achieng were part of the 1970s Nairobi group Black Savage. Their vocal parts and melodies from the 1976 track "Koth biro"are sampled in Kanye West's "Yikes. "

Kenyans took to social media to send their condolence messages to his family, friends.

Ayub Ogada,respect Wuod Luo! You are the reason I picked up Nyatiti. Thank you for sharing this fantastic 8 strings instrument with the world. I celebrate you! Rest in Power😔 pic.twitter.com/G3gkdyo6Tm

- Suzanna OWIYO - OGW (@SuzannaOwiyo) February 1, 2019

Rest in Paradise 🙏🏾🙏🏾Kenya s Greatest Musician Takes Bow ... ..Ayub Ogada home too soon #RipAyubOgada #Ayubogada pic.twitter.com/A4Bucakf4Y

- Jabali afrika (@jabalirocks) February 1, 2019

Another great #afroartist has left us #AyubOgada may you #RIP but your #nyatiti art forever remains. #kothbiro one of myball time favourites

- Keniajin (@kenniajin) February 2, 2019

#Walimwes another GREAT bites the dust... .

Aaaaaaah... Aye aye... .Aye aye... .aye aye... .#TheGreat #AyubOgada os no more...

Heaven is rejoicing... .. R.I.P Jaduong' Ayub Ogada. -- feeling emotional

- #BengaChronicles (@PapiOdeQ) February 1, 2019

"I am not sure as to why many love or chose my music but my approach is simplicity." - Ayub Ogada

Your mastery of Nyatiti gave the world Classics to jam to. #AyubOgada #RIPAyubOgada pic.twitter.com/yiVnbOhkD4

-- Africa24 Media (@a24media) February 2, 2019

Through this song, I fell in love with dholuo, a language i cant speak yet. Thank you for this gem #AyubOgada Rest in eternal peace😢☹️ pic.twitter.com/dQxa9ZVHfW

-- Miss Fatty Fatty (@jwangombe) February 2, 2019