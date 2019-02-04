Kenya: DK Kwenye Beat's Troubles Deepen After Liking Porn Tweet

Gospel singer DK Kwenye Beat's popularity appears to be waning with every passing minute since the news broke of him having slept with a woman from Nakuru and allegedly infecting her with a sexually transmitted infection.

While the artiste has publicly apologized over his past shortcomings, uglier details related to the incident have since surfaced.

The Asusu hit maker is now currently trending after liking a tweet containing a pornographic video.

DK Kwenye Beat, who also calls himself 'Stamina Daddy' on Twitter, liked the video on January 11th after it was shared by a tweep who goes by the name Jasmine Banks and identifies herself as the 'Oral Goddess'.

The 28-second video captures a woman giving a blow job to a man whose face is not visible.

VOICE RECORDING

More damaging to the artiste's reputation is a voice recording posted on Instagram by vlogger XtianDela in which a raised voice, which is allegedly the singer's, is heard speaking in a vulgar language about the Nakuru woman's claims.

"This is the most disgusting thing I have ever heard from a "Gospel" artist!!DK Kwenye Beat, you should be ashamed of yourself!!!... I am even lost for words. I don't even know how to respond to you on this. The PR gimmicks you are trying to play won't work... The God you serve will deal with you... I rest my case for now," posted XtianDela.

Nairobi News could however not verify if the voice indeed belongs to the singer.

Meanwhile, singer HopeKid, who has also been adversely mentioned in the sex scandal, has now apologized to his fans and family for letting them down, while asking them to pray for him as he goes through this difficult stage in his life.

Proverbs 24:16 "For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again." I write this with a very heavy heart. I have done wrong before God and man. I am truly sorry. I am not a righteous man. I am a young man who has made mistake (which I am sorry for). I sincerely apologize to all who have been hurt as a result of my action. I believe that if we confess our sins, God is faithful and just to forgive us of all our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. I have repented of my sins and I am pursuing a life that is pleasing to Christ to the best of my ability. I have some pastors and some godly men who are walking with me in this path and I thank them for standing with me in this difficult time. To all my fans, supporters, family and friends: I apologize for letting you down. I have fallen but God will raise me up. God will work this around for his glory! I urge you all to pray for me as I go through this restoration process. God bless you!

