Kenya: FIDA to HopeKid and DK - We're Coming for You!

The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA) has offered free legal services to the Nakuru woman who claims to have been sexually exploited by gospel singers DK Kwenye Beat and HopeKid.

In a tweet, FIDA said it was appalled by the inhumane and degrading incident.

"FIDA Kenya is appalled to read about of the inhuman and degrading incidence to a young woman allegedly committed by @Dkkwenyebeat. It is disheartening that a section of the society is condoning the action. Statement by alleged perpetrators have also been brought to our attention," tweeted FIDA.

The federation said it had reached out to the victim.

They added: "FIDA is reaching out to the young woman to offer legal support. With instructions from her, we will ensure that the perpetrators are arraigned in court. Such heinous crimes do not only warrant an apology but stringent measures. Violence against women MUST stop @xtiandelalive."

FIDA also requested the office of the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin haji to start investigations on the matter.

-- FIDA Kenya (@fidakenya) February 1, 2019

DK Kwenye Beat and HopeKid have been making headlines since Thursday after a woman came out to share on social media how they tricked her into a threesome and later got a sexually transmitted disease from one of them.