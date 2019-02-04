Nigeria/Burkina Faso: CAF Confederation Cup - Rangers Defeat Burkina Faso's Salitas

Nigeria's flagbearers, Rangers, began the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup campaign on a good note.

They secured a 2-0 win over Salitas FC of Burkina Faso on Sunday.

Rangers playing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium fondly called the Cathedral took a first-half lead through skipper Godwin Aguda, who fired in barely two minutes after Gambian referee Bakary Papa Gasama got the game underway.

While many had thought Salitas FC are in for a harvest of goals having conceded that early, Rangers failed to make the most of the numerous chances they created afterwards.

However, in the second half, Rangers finally doubled their lead on the hour mark when Isaac James Loute's freekick could not be stopped by the Burkina Faso side's goalkeeper.

Both sides had few more chances afterwards, with Rangers the better side. But no further goal was scored as the game ended 2-0 in favour of Rangers.

Rangers, tutored by Coach Olugbenga Ogunbote, are now on a seven-match unbeaten run in the CAF Confederation Cup. They have recorded six wins and a draw in their past outings.

Ogunbote had expressed reservation at Sunday's 2 p.m. kick off time sanctioned by CAF. But Rangers still got the job done under the scorching sun at the Coal City.

With the fine form they have exhibited so far, many are expectant that Rangers might just break the jinx to become the first Nigerian team to win the CAF Confederation Cup as presently being played.

After a long trophy drought spanning over three decades, Rangers have been playing themselves back to reckoning; winning the league and Federation Cup within four years.