Somalia: 13 Militants Killed in U.S. Tenth Somalia Airstrike This Year

Nairobi — An airstrike by the US Forces has killed 13 Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia.

A statement by the US Africa Command said the airstrike targeted Al Shabaab fighters in the vicinity of Gandarshe, Lower Shebelle Region within the war-torn country.

The Command says the militants had previously used Gandarshe, 30 miles Southwest of Mogadishu as a staging area for attacks including vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Devices that threaten the capital and its residents.

This is the tenth airstrike by the US Forces targeting the Al Shabaab with 99 militants killed so far.

"Somali security forces continue to keep the pressure on Al Shabaab creating conditions for further political and economic development," said Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Gregg Olson, US Africa Command Director of Operations.

"Somalia continues to demonstrate its commitment toward enhancing regional stability and security while degrading a transnational threat."

After an assessment, they say "no civilians were injured or killed in this airstrike."

In 2018, the US Forces killed more than 300 militants through the 48 airstrikes they launched.

On December 15 and 16 last year, six US airstrikes killed 62 Al Shabaab militants near Gandarshe, who were preparing for an attack on a Somali government military base in the region.