Kenya: Ruto Confident Jubilee Will Implement Big Four Agenda By 2022

Deputy President William Ruto is confident that the Jubilee Party government will achieve the Big Four agenda by 2022, when the next general election will take place.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has centred his legacy around four areas - universal health coverage, food security, affordable housing and manufacturing.

The DP issued these remarks at Ndaragwa Anglican Church of Kenya on Sunday while maintaining that leaders should steer clear of succession politics.

He urged them to instead focus on service delivery.

"The Big Four agenda must be achieved because this is what we promised Kenyans during the campaign period," he said.

Dr Ruto further said the Jubilee administration was keen on uniting Kenyans, noting division will derail the development agenda.

PROJECTS

The Deputy President attended a funds drive after the service at that church.

He did not launch the much-anticipated Karago-ini Leshau water project in Ndaragwa constituency as expected.

The Sh80 million project that is set to benefit some 5,000 homes is at the centre of a funding controversy pitting Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia and Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni.

While Mr Kioni supports the national government, Governor Kimemia wants to launch the project.

NEW ROLES

Dr Ruto kept off the controversy but challenged county commissioners to take up new roles to ensure the government's projects are implemented.

"We need to have real-time accurate information on this," he noted.

The DP was with leaders including Mr Kimemia, his Laikipia counterpart Ndiritu Muriithi and woman representatives Faith Gitau (Nyandarua) and Rehab Mukami (Nyeri).

Others were MPs Kioni (Ndaragwa), Njuguna Kiaraho (Ol Kalou), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Jane Kihara (Naivasha) and James Githua (Kabete).