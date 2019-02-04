Kenya: Tusker Coach Matano Blasts His Players After Posta Draw

Tusker coach Robert Matano has blamed his players for not showing intention to bag maximum points in their goalless draw against Posta Rangers during the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match at Kenyatta stadium, Machakos on Saturday.

Tusker barely created scoring chances unlike their opponents who had several.

Boniface Muchiri and David Juma were culpable of spurning few chances from the brewers.

"We didn't play as a team," admitted Matano in a post-match interview. "In the first half, we didn't have that urgency to attack, we were just playing square balls in midfield, we didn't play positive football," he added.

"There was no cohesion and organization in the final third."

He blasted his opponents for employing a defensive strategy.

"Their game plan worked, they came for a point and they got it," offered the veteran tactician.

"They defended more and didn't come out, they just sat back to break on the counter," he claimed.

The eleven-time SPL champions are second on 18 points similar to Bandari who have an inferior goal difference.

The Dockers could reclaim their second position with a positive result against AFC Leopards on Sunday.