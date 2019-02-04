Kenya: Gor Mahia Bench Oliech for Zamalek Clash

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has named his arsenals to faced Zamalek of Egypt in the opening group game of the Caf Confederation Cup at Kasarani stadium on Sunday.

Oktay has handed rookie striker Nicholas Kipkirui his debut in this second-tier club championship days after he was cleared to feature by the continental body.

Veteran Boniface Oluoch starts in between the sticks with Joachim Oluoch and Charles Momanyi partnering in defence as was the case during the two-leg playoff against New Stars de Douala of Cameroon.

In the absence of suspended Ernest Wendo, Lawrence Juma and Kenneth Muguna have been charged with the responsibility to rove in the middle of the park.

Francis Kahata and Boniface Omondi will be expected to compliment strikers Kipkirui and Jacques Tuyisenge by creating more scoring chances upfront.

Starting XI: Boniface Oluoch (GK), Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Shaffik Batambuze, Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Boniface Omondi, Nicholas Kipkirui, Jacques Tuyisenge, Francis Kahata

Subs: Peter Odhiambo (GK), Joash Onyango, Wellington Ochieng', Harun Shakava, George Odhiambo, Bernard Ondiek, Erisa Ssekisambu, Samuel Onyango, Dennis Oliech