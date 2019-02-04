Kenya: Going Gets Tough for Kenya Sevens

Kenya Sevens' fortunes in the 2018/2019 World Rugby Sevens Series continued to dwindle as they finished Sydney Sevens without a single win, getting eliminated by non-core side Tonga 20-17 in 13th place play off to finish last.

Kenya on Sunday failed to qualify for 13th place, the lowest ranking matches, when they were upset by Tonga despite tries from skipper Jacob Ojee, Eliakim Kichoi and Vincent Onyala.John Tapueluelu landed a brace of tries for Tonga with the two teams tying 10-10 at the drinks. Then Lotu Inisi and Potolaka Maake scored a try apiece in the second stanza to condemn Kenya to another defeat.

Wales beat Kenya 19-14 in Challenge Trophy quarterfinals with a brace of tries from Onyala failing to salvage the fortunes for Kenya as both sides tied 14-14 at the break. Owen Jenkins, Luke Treharne and Ben Roach landed to break Kenyans hearts.

Kenya could only salvage a point from Sydney for their tally of 12 points to remain 13th in the Series.

New Zealand reclaimed the Series lead when they downed USA 21-5 in the final to capture their second victory this season after Dubai.

All Black went top with 76 points as Mike Friday's USA, who have now reached the finals of the four legs so far, stayed second with same points with New Zealand.

Fiji, who beat at Cape Town and Hamilton finals 29-15 and 38-0 respectively found themselves finishing fourth in Sydney after losing to England 19-17 in the play-off for bronze. The Fijians have dropped two places to third with 72 points.

It's the second time Kenya finished last this season after similar show in Dubai before winning 13th place final in Cape Town, beating Wales 33-26 for three points. They would reach Challenge Trophy final in Hamilton where they lost to England 36-7.

The Series take a break before the fifth and sixth legs in Las Vegas on March 1-3 and Vancouver on March 9-10 in the USA and Canada respectively.