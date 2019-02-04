Kenya: Sorry Leopards Thrashed in Mombasa

Bandari bounced back from their 4-0 defeat to Kakamega Homeboys a week back to crush fallen giants AFC Leopards 4-1 in a thrilling SportPesa Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa yesterday.

Wycliffe Ochomo was on the mark twice, once in each half with William Wardi netting another as man of the match Mohamed Siraji, who provided three assist, got his own and another disallowed for Bandari. Leopards got their consolation via Vincent Oburu.

Bandari team manager Wilson Oburu said they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Homeboys because the players were tired and made some blunders but head coach Bernard Mwalala rectified the mistakes and the boys managed to regain their form.

"I'm happy that the players played their hearts out throughout the 90 minutes with our fans playing their role of being the 12th player to the hilt and we really appreciate them," said Oburu.

Leopards head coach Marko Vesiljevic declined to be interviewed after the match.

An angry section of Leopards fans started baying for the players and the technical bench members' after the match irked by what they felt was a humiliating defeat.

Consequently, Bandari chief executive officer Edward Oduor made arrangement for Leopards to be escorted out of the field by heavy security.

The game started at a cracking pace with Leopards having the upper hand.

Ingwe missed a golden chance in the 17th minute when Oburu was put through by Yvone Isuza but shot wide.

It was in the 23rd minute that Ochomo found the back of the net off a fine cross by Siraj. Bandari's lead was short-lived as Oburu levelled from Isuza pass. Ochomo was on the mark again in the 37th minute following a defensive blunder.

At Bukhungu Stadium, second half substitute, Ugandan import Rashid Kyambadde of Vihiga cancelled out left winger Moses Mudavadi's fifth minute goal for Homeboyz.