4 February 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Rohr to Monitor Mikel Fitness Ahead Eagles' Afcon Squad

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that he will monitor the fitness of Chelsea hero John Obi Mikel ahead of the announcement of his squad list for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles and international friendly with Egypt.

Mikel terminated his contract with Tianjin Teda in China before sealing a winter move to EFL Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

The central midfielder did not look out of place in his first two starts for Boro and his performances in both games won plaudits from his manager and fans.

"I think the Championship has a better level than China, it is good for him to play now," Rohr said to allnigeriasoccer.com.

"He couldn't come for the last games because he told me he wasn't fit and ready. We will see now if he is becoming fit, if he is ready we'll meet him, speak."

He added: "It will be wonderful if he can come back with great fitness because his experience can be very precious for our young team.

"We are even younger than the World Cup, so it's good to have some experience but he has to be fit at first."

Mikel is the most experienced player in the current Super Eagles squad with over 80 international appearances to his name since debuting fourteen years ago against Libya.

