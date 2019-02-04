3 February 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya/Egypt: Watch Simba Fan Wailing Uncontrollably After 5-0 Thrashing in Egypt

By Nahashon Musungu

Simba's 5-0 humiliation by Egyptian giants, Al Ahly, on Friday night left one ardent fan of the Tanzanian champions utterly distraught and inconsolable.

A short video clip posted on social media shows the fan in question wailing uncontrollably following the embarrassing defeat in a Caf Africa Champions League match played at the Borg El Arab stadium in Cairo.

The clip also captures the voices of other people - assumed to be fans of Simba's arch-rivals Yanga - trying without any success to console the man.

"Please don't cry, it was just a football match... you should by now be used to witnessing such defeats... " a voice is heard telling the wailing fan.

This is Simba's second straight 5-0 defeat in the competition, having suffered a similarly heavy loss away to Congolese outfit AS Vita last month.

In between, the Tanzanian champions were bundled out of the SportPesa Super Cup after suffering a 2-1 loss in the semis on home turf to Bandari.

This poor run of results has piled pressure on coach Patrick Aussems.

