3 February 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Former Kenyan Champions Sofapaka in Serious Financial Crisis

By Nahashon Musungu

A cash crunch is sweeping through Sofapaka, Nairobi News can reveal, with players claiming more than 2 months in salary arrears.

A number of players who spoke to Nairobi News off the record confirmed this development, explaining that the situation is now affecting the team's performance on the pitch.

"Since the festive season, we have had to work with empty pockets. It has affected us more now because signs are that this situation will not be sorted out anytime soon," said one player.

Another source also hinted that the cash flow problems could have contributed to the recent departure of coach Melis Melo.

These financial challenges are not new at the top flight club owned by Congolese businessman Elly Kalekwa.

The team is currently placed seventh on the league standings and with little chance of replicating the 2009 title-winning success.

