South Africa: DA Youth Reports BLF to the SAHRC over Hoërskool Driehoek Comments

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube

The scene at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark after a walkway collapsed.

press release

As the country mourns the loss of 3 lives of learners who tragically died at Hoërskool Driehoek, the BLF has spread some of the most vile sentiments.

BLF spokesperson, Lindsay Maasdorp, tweeted that the death of these young children should be celebrated as it showed that "God is listening". This is appalling. The only reasons BLF would react like this is because they seek to divide us on the basis of race and would use a tragic incident that has claimed the lives of children and injured many to spread their racial hatred which has gone unchecked for far too long.

This is why the DA will be writing to the SAHRC so that they can investigate this matter. We will request that this matter be expedited so that we can use the SAHRC report as the basis of our case to the IEC to have the BLF barred from running in this election campaign.

South Africa has been through some of the darkest moments in our history, we cannot let Andile Mngxitama and his lieutenants run around sowing racial division and inciting violence.

The DA's vision of building One South Africa for All requires that we act against all forms of extremism from both sides of the political spectrum. We will not sit idly while racists claim their space in the public discourse. This is poisonous and dangerous. The SAHRC and the IEC must act swiftly against the BLF.