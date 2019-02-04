Kenya: Battered Kenya Sevens Drop to Challenge Trophy

Hapless Kenya Sevens crashed to Canada, United States and France to one again cool their heels in Challenge Trophy at Sydney Sevens, Australia on Saturday.

Bush Mwale and Jonathan Olindi's tries fell short as Kenya Sevens fell to Canada 24-14 in the Pool "B" opening duel, before Mike Friday's USA handed them a thorough 41-0 beating after trailing 22-0 at the break.

Then Brian Wahinya, Vincent Onyala Mark Wandetto scored a try each, but all was in vain as they went down 40-17 to France in their last pool duel.

Kenya now face Wales at 3am on Sunday in their Challenge Trophy quarterfinal, where other Pool "B" contestants Canada are up against Scotland at 3.44am.

Japan face Tonga at 2.38am, while Argentina will meet Samoa at 3.22am in the other Challenge Trophy quarterfinal matches.

USA, who are seeking their first victory, having lost in the final in Dubai, Cape Town and Hamilton, take on Spain while France face Dubai Sevens winners New Zealand in the main Cup quarterfinals.

In other Cup quarterfinals, Series leaders Fiji, who are eying a brace this season after victories in Cape Town and Hamilton, face Sydney defending champions Australia, while the Series defending champions South Africa take on England.