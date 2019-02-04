Nigeria: Mikel Obi Poised for Super Eagles Return

Photo: Vanguard

Obi Mikel

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi is eying a full return to the Super Eagles following impressive outings with championship side Middleborough after two competitive games.

Mikel made his first Championship start in the team's 3 - 2 away win at West Bromwich Albion having previously been involved in the club's FA Cup home draw against Newport County in January, four days after his arrival at the club.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr had revealed that Mikel's progress will be clearly monitored by the coaching crew with his performance key to his national team return. "We are very happy about it (Middleborough move) because it's been a long time he didn't play and Mikel is a player who is dedicated to the game, he wanted to play in Europe, now we can watch what he is doing.

We would like to see him back in the national team but his situation is like that of the other players, he has to play well for his club and if he is playing well at his club he has the chance to come back with us. He never told me that he doesn't want to come back so I will be happy to see him playing."

Mikel Obi's Middleborough is currently 5th on the championship table 7 points behind table toppers Leeds United with a game in hand. The team's next game is a deciding FA Cup 4th round rematch against Newport County on Tuesday 5th of February.