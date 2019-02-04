Angola: Kimbele Municipality Gains Reference Hospital

The Kimbele Municipality, in the northern Uige Province, gained a new reference hospital which was inaugurated last Saturday by the provincial governor, Mpinda Simão.

With the capacity of 84 beds, the hospital was built through the financing of a Spanish credit line. It has an external consultations area, the specialty sections of gynaecology, midwifery, surgeries,

Com uma capacidade de internamento para 84 camas, a unidade hospitalar construída com o financiamento da linha de crédito da Espanha, possui áreas de consultas externas, ginecologia e obstetrícia, cirurgia, dentistry, laboratories, hemotherapy, general medicine, infant-maternal ward, among other areas.

The construction of the infratsructure, which lasted 15 months, consumed 440 million kwanzas.

On the occasion, the provincial governor of Uige, Mpinda Simão deemed the new hospital a key infrastructure for the improvement of the quality of health assistance to the local population.

The population of Kimble Municipality is estimated at 129,396 inhabitants.