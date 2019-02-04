South Africa: 3,443 Days and Counting... Open-and-Shut Rhino Poaching Trial That Never Ends

How long does it take the criminal justice system to finalise a rhino poaching trial, especially when a suspect is allegedly caught red-handed? A year. Two years. Perhaps a little longer? Well, in the case of Muntugokwakhe Khoza, the answer is almost 10 years... and counting.

The man from the Ulundi district in KwaZulu-Natal was arrested at a roadblock on 26 August 2009, allegedly in possession of two blood-covered rhino horns and a .303 rifle, just a short distance from the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park where a white rhino cow was butchered for its horns a few hours earlier.

Khoza and two alleged accomplices, who have all pleaded not guilty to the crime, were due to appear for the resumption of their trial at the Durban Magistrates' Court on Friday, 1 February 2019, but the trial was delayed once more.

That is, 3,443 days since Khoza was arrested.

During this period, more than 7,500 rhinos have been slaughtered nationwide for their horns in the country that remains custodian to the largest -- but rapidly dwindling -- population of rhinos in the world.

The investigating officer has since emigrated, along with the wildlife officer who arrested Khoza, while other witnesses have become too...