Tanzania: Yanga in Acid Test Today

Dar es Salaam — Soccer giants Young Africans today face an acid test as they face Coastal Union in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga City.

Coastal Union, who will be playing on home ground, will be seeking to revenge the 1-0 loss they suffered in the first league encounter on September 19, last year at the National Stadium.

For their part, Young Africans will use the game to rectify mistakes they committed at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga Region, where they lost 1-0 to Stand United on January 19.

The Jangwani Street boys are under pressure to maintain holding the top rank in the league, while Coastal Union want to improve their position.

Young Africans have collected 53 points from 20 matches while Coastal Union are placed eighth with 28 points from 21 matches.

Young Africans head coach Mwinyi Zahera said they were ready for the match. He said they don't take Coastal Union lightly.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Coastal Union are planning to field famous Bongo Flava artiste Ali Kiba, who is their player. Another interesting player for the side is Ayoub Lyanga, who has scored six goals so far.

Zahera said his players were in top spirits and promised not to repeat the previous mistakes that caused them lose the encounter against Stand United.

"Our mission and vision is to win the Mainland Tanzania title. In order to achieve that, you need to win every match and widen the point's gap. Coastal Union is strong team and would be playing at the home ground, we expect the challenges from them," said Zahera.

Young Africans would be under the league leading scorer Heritier Makambo, who has so far scored 11 goals for his team.

Apart from Makambo, the team will be under Amissi Tambwe and captain Ibrahim Ajibu, who have scored six goals each.

Coastal Union head coach Juma Mgunda also targets victory in the encounter in order to improve the team status. He said they have trained well and they are optimistic to deliver the best.

"We are ready for the encounter. It will be difficult for us because we are facing one of the league giants. But victory at the Mkwakwani Stadium would be very sweet and we are going to give our very best," said Mgunda.