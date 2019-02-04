Malawi: Wanderers Signs Masters Midfielder Francis Mkonda

The most improved elite league side Masters Security Services FC have suffered another huge blow after losing one of their best players Francis Mkonda.

The development comes hours after Masters owner and Chairman through a local radio had confirmed that the club was aware that Blantyre giants Mighty Be Forward Wanderers had shown interest and that they were spending sleepless nights to sign Mkonda.

Mkonda who was voted best midfielder in the just ended super league season was spotted in the city of Blantyre over the weekend and his pictures posing with some Wanderers officials have gone viral on social media raising suspicion that he is at the verge of relocating to the Lali Lubani road.

Reports indicates that Mkonda will be unveiled at his new club on Monday and the ceremony will take place at Kamuzu Stadium.

Masters owner revealed after losing another star last month Babatunde Adeboye that he will need Dma sum of K5 million from any club willing to sign Mkonda.

Meanwhile, Mkonda's transfer fee and signing on fee remain undisclosed.