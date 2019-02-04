Kenya Mauled By USA in Sydney 7s

Nairobi — Kenya's hopes of advancing to a first Main Cup quarter-final this season hangs by a thread after succumbing 41-0 humiliation against USA in their second Pool B match played early Saturday Morning in Australia.

With USA having booked a slot in the Cup quarters after picking two out of two wins, Kenya will be waiting for their final pool match against France at 11:17am to know their slim fate.

France has four points after beating Canada who had whipped Kenya in the group opener.

The Americans were fully in control of the entire match notching seven tries with Kenya only managing to get into their try-line on the final hooter, but the try was ruled out when Daniel Taabu was adjudged to have not released the ball by the TMO review.

Danny Barrett made his mark early when he side stepped a tackle to dive across the whitewash for the opener.

The speedy USA were at it again minutes later with Ben Pinkleman getting fed by Barrett's restart on his outside to sprint to the line against a hapless Shujaa.

A third try was on the way even before the Paul Murunga side re-organised themselves when Barrett won the restart to see the Mike Friday charges recycle back to the centre of the field.

Folau Niua played a perfectly weighted kick forward for Martin Iosefo to chase it, eventually winning the race to hand USA an incredible start.

The Kenyan defence went to sleep mode once again as the Americans penetrated easily this time through Madison Hughes came around from the face of the scrum to end a brilliant first half for USA.

There was no improvement for Shujaa in the second half as Ben Pinkleman took some heavy contact after taking down the restart offloading the fastest man in rugby Isles who raced down the left wing for a fifth try.

USA completed the terrific performance with a nice step inside from Maceo Brown to help the Americans add their sixth before Kevon Williams used his pace to get his side's seventh.