Malawi: Mutharika Calls for Respect and Protection of Women

President Peter Mutharika has urged the citizenry to put to an end various acts of abuse happening in the country, especially to women.

He made the call Sunday during his whistle stop tour conducted in selected constituencies in Lilongwe.

Mutharika, who is the torch bearer for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party 9DPP) in the forthcoming May elections said the mare existence of people depends on women and it is unfortunate to see women continuously being abused in various ways.

"I would like to take this opportunity to condemn various acts of violence against women. It is high time everyone understood that women deserve respect and protection against violence.

"As such, everyone should strive to put to an end all forms of gender based violence. Our existence depends on them and it is unfortunate to see some people abusing women. Whether it is your girlfriend, your wife or your mother; this must stop," said Mutharika at Area 24 and Chinsapo.

The President also took the opportunity to condemn violence against people with albinism.

He said it is outrageous to note that around twenty people with albunism in Malawi have been murdered for no apparent reason.

"Where are these beliefs that you can get rich by killing people with albinism coming from. Who has gotten rich because of that? That is simply being stupid and ignorant," blasted Mutharika.

He subsquently warned against politicizing the murders of people with albinism saying this is an issue of human life and does not need to be used as a political tool.

Mutharika, therefore, called for coexistence amongst people of different political, cultural and religious backgrounds saying this is the only way to achieve harmony and national development.

In his remarks, minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi speaking at Chinsapo said government will exhaust all avenues within its disposal to punish anyone involved in these mischievous acts in order to protect people with albinism.