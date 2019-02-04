Ethiopia's Industrial Parks - Hard Yards, but What's the Alternative?

opinion

As Africa's population doubles over the next generation to more than 2-billion people, might industrial parks - free trade zones by another name - offer some answer to the jobs that will be necessary? Ethiopia, where this writer has been researching the subject, offers some pointers.

Hawassa. Some 270km south of Addis Ababa, the picturesque Rift Valley city has relied on agriculture as the source of income and employment, the regional Sidama coffee one of Ethiopia's best-known brands, and the name of the local football side.

Above and below: Without the park, Hawassa's income depends on coffee and some tourism.

That is until the establishment of the Hawassa Industrial Park (HIP), inaugurated by then Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in June 2017. Flanked by Lake Hawassa, HIP is the largest government industrial park, built at a cost of $250-million in just nine months by the contractor, the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC). The first phase covers 140 hectares with 52 factory sheds, housing 20 textile and apparel firms from 11 countries.

By the start of 2019 Hawassa's factories employed 23,000 local workers and 700 expatriates. Though it was not the first, other government industrial parks are today modelled on Hawassa,...