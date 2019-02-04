3 February 2019

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya/Egypt: Gor Mahia Floor Dreaded Zamalek

By Charles Omondi

Kenya's soccer champions Gor Mahia Sunday floored Egyptian giants Zamalek 4-2 as the two teams began their Caf Confederation Cup group clashes.

The rare victory sent Gor Mahia supporters into wild celebrations that spread all the way to the Nairobi CBD, about 15km from the venue of the match.

Scorers for Gor in the epic clash at the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani, included Dennis Oliech (90+1), who was making a return from retirement.

Their rivalry

Rwandan Jacques Tuyisenge scored a double for the home team in the 25th and 37th minutes, with continental debutant Nicholas Kipkirui hitting the net in the 52nd minute.

Ibrahim Hassan shot the visitors ahead in the seventh minute, then recorded his name on the score sheet for the second time in 43rd minute, the first half ending 2-2.

Gor and Zamalek were renewing their rivalry after 21 years.

