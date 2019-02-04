South Africa: Bloated Bodies and Barren Lands

What does obesity have to do with climate change? Quite a lot, according to an influential commission, which says the big food companies that make the junk food fuelling our expanding bodies are also destroying our environment -- and need to be stopped.

Humans have been getting steadily fatter over the past 30 years and not a single country has been able to stop this trend, despite myriad committees and commissions that have proposed various solutions.

Obesity is now the second-biggest cause of preventable cancer after smoking, and it is driving an explosion of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and strokes.

Although the definition of "malnourished" covers both obese and undernourished people, it used to conjure up a picture of starving Africans. But that picture is no longer accurate. By 2011, there were twice as many obese adults as undernourished ones in the world and eight of the 20 countries with the fastest-growing obesity rates are in Africa.

The rate of overweight and obese adults increased by a massive 127% between 1990 and 2017, and there is "no obvious solution" to stop it, according to the Commission on Undernutrition, Obesity and Climate change, convened by the renowned medical journal, The...