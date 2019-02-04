South Africa: SONA Then & Now - the 2019 Edition Tipped to Be a Working One Targeting Renewal, Inclusive Growth

analysis

Politically, this SONA President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers just before elections is no less important than the one after the poll. And it might just be more important, if this get-down-to-work attitude is to signal broader and concrete changes.

Thursday's State of the Nation Address (SONA) is set to be a working affair focused on renewal and inclusive growth as South Africa marks 25 years of constitutional democracy. The traditional presidential drive through central Cape Town in lock-down is off, three insiders to the planning confirmed, as are the banners along key city thoroughfares that Parliament said would save it R1-million.

What today is known as the State of the Nation Address (SONA) used to be marked as the Opening of Parliament, when the president addressed lawmakers on the state of the nation at the start of the parliamentary calendar, amid pomp and ceremony. That shift of emphasis is more than linguistic nuance: moving the focus from the legislative sphere of state to the executive and its leader, the president, happened in parallel to the often subtle shifts in South Africa's constitutional democracy over the past decade or so.

