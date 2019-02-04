Malawi: Prophet Bushiri and Wife to Appear in Court - Ecg Church Reopens, Members Steadfast in Prayer

South Africa-based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECGC) Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife will appear in court on Monday to be formally charged after being arrested on Friday.

Hawks- members of South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations -considered highly skilled in crime investigations arrested the Bushiris on allegations of fraud and laundering.

ECGC communications director Ephraim Nyondo said the duo was still in custody in Pretoria under the Hawks and that the prophet is "in cheer and great spirits and would appear in court tomorrow."

The Prophet was picked at his Sparkling Waters Hotel in Rustenburg together with the wife in handcuffs.

"As you will remember, from last year, we have struggled with reports that our father [Bushiri] was guilty. He has been detained and is being questioned by the Hawks in Silverton, Pretoria.

"At some point, accurate reports pointed out the fact that certain people within the police had demanded bribes amounting to R10 million. This is a matter that is on record and well known," reads the statement signed by Nyondo and ECG external relations manager Maynard Manyowa.

Meanwhile, the ECG Church was opened for the first time since the crossover service last year that ended in the tragic death of three people.

Services are expected to continue in the absence of the Church leader and his wife, Mary.

Hawks investigators say they'll be looking into arresting more people.

The ECG church encouraged its members to be steadfast in prayer.