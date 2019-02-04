South Africa: Cape of Good Nope - - How a Fringe Party Heralds Arrival of Brave New Balkanisation

analysis

The South African media is routinely criticised for giving political kooks, nut jobs and racists a 'platform', as if we're bar mitzvah DJs that must honour requests for 'Candle in the Wind' at the appropriate emotional cues. But South Africa's social and political health can no longer be determined by examining the ANC, the DA or the EFF, which are empty vessels. The future, if you're looking for it, is on the edges.

For those who believe that the Western Cape exists in a different universe, there's now video evidence to back that up. Imagine a political commercial crossed with Baywatch, a terrorist beheading video and a fruit salad, and you arrive at the footage recently uploaded by the media wing of the Cape Party. The skit, if you can call it that, parodies the Reclaim Clifton protest, a.k.a. the beach encounter that brought (white) vegans face to face with (black) anti-racism activists in what was not, by all accounts, a high point in South Africa's already spotty history of racial reconciliation.

The original #ReclaimClifton protest exploded local race relations into heretofore unvisited Grand Guignol territory: a sheep was sacrificed on Clifton beach in order to ritually expunge racism. It...