Uganda: Film Production Company Embarks On Fight Against Sickle Cell Disease

Worldwide, the burden of Sickle Cell disease has not been amply addressed. Uganda has the 5th highest burden, a situation aggravated by limited and inaccessible formal social support structures to aid patients and families to cope better with the psychosocial burden of sickle cell.

In addition, this has been coupled with stigmatization and discrimination of people living with sickle cell disease causing isolation from family and society.

It is for these among other reasons that Light in wisdom Ltd a film production company with a range of non-communicable diseases advocates and renowned celebrities have embarked on a noble mission to address awareness mission about prevention and management of sickle cell disease in Uganda through a Doc-Film titled "Understanding Love" which they started shooting on 23rd Dec 2019.

Mr. Enoch Ronnin, the Wisdom the Light in Wisdom Ltd director said that the film is to be released and screened in secondary schools, Universities, Military and police barracks and national Televisions.

This was unveiled in a media conference on the 29th January 2019 at Capital Kitchen. The Film Production is sponsored by National Housing, Beyond the Sky Tours and travel Bureau and Capital kitchen supported by Ministry of health in conjunction with Uganda sickle cell rescue foundation.