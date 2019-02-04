Uganda: Man Conned Shs250,000 to See President Museveni

A National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporter in Lira Municipality has been conned out of Shs250,000 in a bid to meet President Museveni recently.

Mr George Mawa, a former NRM flag-bearer in the Lira Municipality mayoral race, paid the money to a man who claimed he would ensure that he meets the President over his issues.

After he was defeated in 2016 elections by the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party candidate, Mr Mawa has since been longing to meet the President. However, he declined to mention any reason for the meeting, saying it was confidential.

Last week, Mr Mawa gave Shs250,000 to a man who said he could link him to the President. But it turned out the man was actually a conman. Mr Mawa then decided to lodge a complaint against the man at Lira Central Police Station after he failed to meet Mr Museveni.

Arrest

The Lira District police commander, Mr George Obia, said the suspect was arrested and was being held at Lira Central Police Station as investigations continue.

"The police have preferred charges of obtaining money by false pretence against him and our investigation is ongoing to establish whether he really works with State House," Mr Obia said.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Milton Odongo, said he has been receiving intelligence reports that the suspect had been conning many people.

The suspect, he said, claims he can help people to meet President Museveni.

Mr Odongo urged the general public to be careful especially when dealing with those claiming to be working with State House.