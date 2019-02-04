4 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mandla and Lexi Expecting First Child Together

Johannesburg — Big Brother Mzansi stars Mandla and Lexi are expecting their first child together.

The couple met on the reality show in 2014, where Mandla was also crowned the winner. They then went on to star in their own reality show, Mandla and Lexi, which managed two seasons.

Making the big announcement on social media, Lexi shared a post which showed Mandla kissing her bare baby bump. "Happy Anniversary baby," she wrote.

In another pic the reality star is seen laying down as she shows off her growing bump in a jumpsuit.

Source: The Juice

South Africa

