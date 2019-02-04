Kenyans Vent Frustration at Shujaa's Poor Show in Sydney

Kenyan rugby fans have shared their frustrations with the below-par returns recorded by the national Sevens Rugby team at the Sydney leg of the IRB international tournament.

Shujaa lost all three of their pool games, 0-41 to USA, 17-40 to France and 14-24 to Canada.

The losses have to a large part been attributed to the unavailability of senior and experienced players including pacy winger Collins Injera and captain Andrew Amonde owing to a pay dispute with the Kenya Rugby Union.

But Kenyans would have none of that.

While we were sleeping... #Kenya7s 14 - 24 Canada; Kenya 0-41 USA; Next match at 11:17 against France. Wuh! #Sydney7s #Kenya7s #Rugby7s #TheScoreKE

- Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) February 2, 2019

Am watching #Kenya7s alone in the house but I still feel like I need to hide.

This is embarrassing. #Sydney7s pic.twitter.com/5l1v2fzjjv

- Just Arnold (@Arnoldwangs) February 2, 2019

@OfficialKRU this is pathetic show & you need to address it fast before we are relegated! #Sydney7s #Kenya7s pic.twitter.com/xIyWxVxMhY

- Patrick Mungai (@patrick_mungai) February 2, 2019

It has been very hard to watch #Kenya7s at #Sydney7s

Tougher that some basics have been neglected.

- Namai Yvonne (@NamaiYvonne) February 2, 2019

Our team definately deserves more money but when there are no sponsors where will the money come from? The Union however needs to work on their relationship with corporate Kenya... #Kenya7s #Sydney7s #TheScoreKE https://t.co/pVdQjkyVFV

- Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) February 2, 2019