4 February 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Sports Ministry, Edo Govt to Sign MOU On 20th National Sports Festival

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Edo State government today on the 20th National Sports Festival to be hosted by the state.

The event is slated for the Media Centre of the Abuja National Stadium at 12pm prompt.

According to a statement from the office of the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, following the award of the hosting rights to Edo State in December 2018, "it is required of the state and the Ministry to sign an agreement which will spell out the duties and obligations of both parties and advise on the composition of the Main and Local Organising Committees."

The ministry's team is to be led by the Youth and Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, while Edo State will be represented by its Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

In another development, a meeting of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and officials of the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA holds at the Treasures Suites and Conferences, Centre on Shehu Shagari Way Abuja this morning.

Nigeria

Chinonye Chukwu Becomes First Black Woman to Win Sundance's Biggest Prize

A Nigerian-American filmmaker, Chinonye Chukwu, emerged the first Black woman to win the Sundance Film Festival's Grand… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.