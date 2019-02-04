Sudan: PM stresses importance of tax in restoring stability

Khartoum — Prime Minister Mutaz Musa has affirmed the importance of taxes in enhancement and stability of services provision to the citizens, referring to the necessity of imposing the electronic invoice and to be supervised.

The prime Minister urged, during his visit Sunday to the Chamber of Taxation Headquarters, the linkage of the Head of Taxation Chamber electronically with the all relevant units, pointing out to the need for establishment of bourses to organize the domestic production.

Musa was briefed on the computerization and electronic tax invoice, praising the steadfast progress in the computerization and capacity building of the national staff at the Chamber of Taxation.