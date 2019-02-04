Nigeria: NPFL - MFM FC Climbs to the Summit of Group A

MFM FC defeated Wikki Tourists 1-0 yesterday at the Agege Stadium in Lagos to move to the top of Group A of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)

The Olukoya Boys who are on nine points from five matches are just one better than Sunshine Stars who are tied on same eight as former leaders Rivers United but the Akure team have better goal difference.Enyimba is fourth while NigerTornadoes are rooted at the bottom of the table.

At the Soccer Temple in Agege, Chijoke Akuneto scored the decisive winner for MFM after he was played through on goal by Mubarak Said.

In Aba, Enyimba outplayed Rivers United 2-0 to return to winning ways. Abdulrahmam Bashir and Wasiu Alalade were the scorers of both goals for the People's Elephant. The defeat was also the first for Stanley Eguma side who are eyeing continental ticket at the end of the season.

In the South West derby in Akure, Sunshine Stars defeated Remo Stars 2-1 to climb close to the summit. Fuad Ekelojuojti got the curtain raiser in the second minute, while Bright Akpojuvwevwo leveled scores for Remo Stars three minutes later. But Alaba Adeniji took the game beyond the Sagamu club's reach in the 57th minute.

Bernard Ogbe's woes at Niger Tornadoes increased with the 3-1 the team suffered away in Katsina United.

Martins Usule, Tasiu Lawal (brace) netted for Katsina United, with Eric Frimpong scoring Tornadoes only goal of the game.

In NPFL Group B, FC Ifeanyi Ubah unbeaten start to the campaign came to an end after a 2-1 home loss to Abia Warriors in their oriental derby.

Emmanuel Ugwuka put the hosts ahead in the third minute after a sumptuous cross by Chibuike Eze.

Samson Obi equalised for Abia Warriors late in the first half with Shedrack Asiegbu scoring the winner in the 59th minute.

Kano Pillars defeated Nasarawa United 3-0 with Adamu Hassan scoring a brace and Chinedu Sunday scoring the other goal.

In Maiduguri, El-Kanemi Warriors recorded a narrow 2-1 home win against Yobe Desert Stars.

Abubakar Umar and veteran midfielder, Isiaka Olawale got the goals for the home team, while Abdullahi Usman scored for the visitors.

At the Pantami Stadium, Gombe United were held to a barren draw by Plateau United.

MATCHDAY-6

MFM 1-0 Wikki

Enyimba 2-0 Rivers Utd

Sunshine 2-1 Remo Stars

Katsina Utd 3-1 Tornadoes

El-Kanemi 2-1 Yobe Stars

Akwa Utd 3-0 Go Round

Kano Pillars 3-0 Nasarawa

Gombe Utd 0-0 Plateau Utd

Heartland 3-2 Kada Stars

IfeanyiUbah 1-2 Abia Warriors