Photo: Jason Patinkin/VOA

Bossaso port, the economic hub of northern Somalia, in late March 2018.

The Head of Dubai based P&O ports, a port operator owned by the UAE's DP world in Bassaso town, Paul Anthony Fermosa, has been killed on Monday morning.

The initial report indicates that the officer was attacked by a man disguising as a fisherman who was later killed by his security guards, according to police.

Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the assassination.

Puntland administration has not yet commented on the attack.