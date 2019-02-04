Namibia: Khomas Governor to Take On Non-Accounting Institutions

Windhoek — Khomas Region Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua says she will take on institutions under the regional council's umbrella that refuse to submit their reports to her office.

McLeod-Katjirua said there are institutions that refuse to submit reports but she was ready to make a good example of the culprits to others who undermine the mandate of the governor's office.

She said such reports are not a formality but a statutory requirement in line with the government's collective obligation towards implementing agents at the regional level.

"I have learnt about institutions that refuse to submit their reports but please be warned or cautioned that you will face the consequences of your action if these situations repeat themselves this year," stated the governor during the official opening of the Khomas Regional Council for the year 2019 last week Friday.

McLeod-Katjirua said failure to present the comprehensive report was equivalent to depriving deserving citizens the right to information, which is an absolute deviation from the call for accountability.

President Hage Geingob declared 2019 as the year of accountability.

"It is therefore imperative and appropriate to request all the government offices, ministries and agencies to adhere to the given May 4, 2019, 17h00 deadline for the submission of their 2018 reports and 2019 development plans for the timely finalisation of our 2019 state of region address," she stated.

McLeod-Katjirua said 'reports invitation letters' were already sent last month on January 17, hence her office is expecting submissions.

"I must remind you that the submission of the report is not a favour to me or my office but our collective obligation to account to the inhabitants of the region and the nation at large."