Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Responsibility for Car Bomb Attack in Mogadishu

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for a deadly car bomb attack in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu on Monday morning.

In a statement, the militant group said it targeted a key meeting near Mogadishu mall with a car bomb killing at least 8 people. It did not say whether officials were among the dead.

Dozens of people were reported to have been wounded in the explosion, which comes amidst tight security measures in the country's capital.

The Somali government is yet to comment on the attack, the latest in a series of car bombs in Mogadishu by Al-Shabaab.

Al Shabaab was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 by Somali and AU troops, but, the group still capable of staging attacks targeting government buildings, hotels and AU base.