Malawi: Chakwera Submits Nomination Papers in Star-Studded Fashion

Photo: Nyasa Times

Malawi Congress Party president Lazarous Chakwera.

Presidential hopeful Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Monday morning presented his nomination papers for the presidential race as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate in the May 21 elections to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in Blantyre in a star-studded fashion.

The former Assemblies of God president said he joined politics and is contesting for second time luck in the presidential race with the belief that such political leadership was one of God's ministries.

Thousands of supporters accompanied Chakwera flanked by his running mate Mohammad Sidik Mia, through streets of the commercial capital to the Chichiri International Conference Centre, widely known as Comesa Hall, in Blantyre where he presented the papers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chakwera vowed to uphold the country's Constitution if elected President and said he has all yhe qualifications to lead the country and no disqualifications.

In an interview soon after the brief ceremony, Chakwera expressed confidence that he will win the presidential race.

"I am confident that I will make it this time around," he said.

Chakwera and Mia have also signed a code of conduct to and commit that they will carry out a peaceful campaign

"I have come here to build Malawi. Malawians you have tried the rest it's now time to try the best. Fellow Malawians, if you want change, I have come to bring about that change. I have accepted to serve Malawians from all walks of life from poverty and corruption," he said,

The 63-year-old opposition leader comes from Lilongwe, holds a bachelor of arts from the University of Malawi; a bachelor of theology (Hons) from the University of the North, Sovenga, South Africa; master of theology from the University of South Africa and a PhD from Trinity International University in USA.