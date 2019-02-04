Somalia: Dekedda Downs Banadir to Win Somalia Super Cup

Dekedda Sports Club emerged victors of the Somalia Super Cup after trouncing rivals Banadir sports Club 3-0 on Wednesday (30 January 2019) in Mogadishu.

Banadir tried to fight hard in the very early few minutes of the match, but they were shocked when Abbaas Amin Mohamed found the back of the net in the 43rd minute to end the first half 1-0 in favour of Dekedda.

Three minutes after the start of the second half Akram Hakemo Musa, scored the second goal for Dekedda before Toafic Zakari, made it 3-0, and take the game beyond Banadir.

Somali FA president Abdiqani Said Arab and Mayor ofSomali capital Mogadishu Abdirahman Omar Osman whose administration finances Banadir SC and other officials from the city's municipality graced the match.