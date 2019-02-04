Malawi: Mutharika Promises Lilongwe of More Development Projects

President Peter Mutharika on Sunday took Lilongwe by storm promising residents unprecededent development if his Democratic Progresisve Party (DPP) is voted back into power.

During his whistle top tour which saw him visit places which have benefited from governmet projects but he never inspected, Mutharika declared that he is not a political president but a development head of state.

The tour was organised as one way of drumming up support for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the May tripartite elections.

Despite the fact that the tour was supposed to start at 2pm, by 11 am over 80 vehicles belonging to DPP supporters in the central region were already lined up outside the state house gates.

An interesting aspect was that during the whole tour, 'notorious' DPP cadets were never involved in any skirmishes with the public.

By 2pm the convoy with APM among the team departed state house and many Malawians lined up along the road from City Centre all the way to Area 23's Malichero market where the first speeches were made.

Mutharika in his adress to the hundreds of people who turned up promised to continue developing Lilongwe because it is part of Malawi and that no region or area should be denied development.

Next stop was Area 24 where the President also promised the huge crowd of the DPP's continued support in the central region because to him if a country is equally developed the masses are able to concentrate on other important projects.

Area 24 showed that Mutharika is very popular judging by the numbers that thronged the streets from Petroda all the way to the Area 24 Market.

Next stop was Area 36 Phwetekere.

And if Area 24 had passed the DPP litmus test by flying colours then the Phwetekere meeting managed to excell with blinding ones.

From St Jones Catholic Parish all the way to Phwetekere Market, thousands of people lined up the streets and grounded the presidential convoy to a standstill.

It took Presidential body gurad Norman Chisale to join the trafiic cops to make sure that Mutharika's vehicle find space to reach where he was supposed to make a speech.

Even some bodyguards had to jump from their vehicles to follow behind the President.

An excstatic Mutharika who was visibly on cloud nine congratulated the Area 36 residents of coming out in large numbers and promised them that he will deal with all the problems that residents in Lilongwe are facing once re elected into office.

He claimed that he has managed to construct good roads in areas like Chilinde, 23, Kawale, Area 24, Ngwenya, Area 36, Chinsapo, Ntandire and 25.

"I will not allow that residents of Lilongwe should not be able to acess development because you are also Malawians. You defended the DPP during the time my brother was President when he was about ro be impeached. You even visited me when I was in 'Prison' when I was at Kanengo Police. To me this shows that Lilongwe residents love me and I promise you my unwaverung support," he told the gathering.

Mutharika also reiterated his sentiments that anybody found molesting, ill treateing and taking advantage of women through whataver forum should be taken to task.

He said asked the Police to deal with anybody found illtreating women because they are demeaning the dignigty of women.

On the person with albinism killing, the President explained that he will always protect albinos and warned relations of people with albinism that they will be dealt with heavily because some of them are the ones who are in the forefront of planning deaths of their relation.

"Nobody I tell you nobody has ever gotten rich because of albino bones. I will never allow this to continue and tjis is my warning if you continue you will regret it. I have built houses for people with albinism in Nsanje and we plan to make this a continous programme," he promised.

Mutharika also commended the Police for arresting an upcoming musician Mesho for singing anti-muslim songs.

"Mumfinye ameneyo chifukwa ndi wachibwana. Akufuna kusokoneza dziko," a visibly charged Mutharika said.

Earlier member of parliament for the area Aggrey Massi assured the president of his constituents support and that during the next elections the party will claim all seven wards.

During the last elections DPP claimed five wards.

Massi said Area 36 had one of the worst roads in Malawi but now the story is different as the main road is tarmakked and this has led to flourishing of business in the area.

He also commended First Lady Professor Getrude Mutharika for supporting needy girls in the area to access better education at Mwenyekondo Community Day Secondary School.

President Mutharika during the tour also visited Malangalanga Chinsapo and Area 25 among other areas.

A resident of Area 23 Patience Jimusole said the developments that Mutharika has brought to the area are visible because previous regimes neglected the area for many years after attaining multipaty democracy.

"The DPP has done alot to us and it will be a total fallacay and naivety to say that DPP has not done anaything. We were disembarking minibuses at Matchansi because the road to area 23 was bad but today the story is different. Minibuses are able to reach even far flung places such as Chiuzila and T/A Tsabango headquarters.