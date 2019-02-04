Kenya: Crisis in 24 Counties As Nurses Set to Boycott Work

Nairobi — Patients in public hospitals in at least 24 counties could from Monday find themselves staring at worrying moments as nurses kick off their strike over the non-implementation of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiated in November 2017.

Counties where nurses will not report to work include West Pokot, Kisumu, Nairobi, Kisii, Taita- Taveta, Nyandarua, Trans Nzoia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Wajir, Nyeri and Kitui.

ADVERTISEMENT

Machakos, Mombasa and Migori counties will not be affected after their respective administrations having honoured their part of the agreement.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) General Secretary Seth Panyako on Saturday called on the nurses to down their tools after the National and County government failed to honour the negotiated agreement entered into on November 2, 2017, for service and uniform allowances.

Eighteen others are yet to receive the notice, having shown commitment to meet the return-to-work agreement.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani urged the nurses union to suspend the planned strike as he charged a conciliation committee to look into the issues raised and file a report within 30 days.

Meanwhile, the Council of Governors (CoG) has welcomed the appointment of a conciliation committee by the Labour Ministry in a bid to avert the nurses strike that threatens to paralyse activities.