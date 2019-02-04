Nigeria: Enugu Rangers Start Confed Cup Group Campaign With Win

Enugu Rangers started their campaign at the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup with a 2-0 victory over Salitas FC of Burkina Faso.

The match which took place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium yesterday saw goals from Godwin Aguda and Isaac Loute securing all three points from their first game.

The hosts got off to the perfect start as they broke the deadlock just two minutes into the game through Godwin Aguda.

The midfielder beat Salitas goalkeeper Sawadogo Adama to make it 1-0 to Rangers much to the delight of the home crowd.

Salitas tried to push for the equalizing goal with Iliasse Sawadogo leading the visitors' attack.

However, the Rangers defence which was led by Senegalese defender Pape Sane stood firm.

Rangers were leading 1-0 at half-time thanks to Aguda's early goal.

The hosts continued to attack after the restart and they were awarded a free-kick in a promising area just before the hour-mark.

Isaac Loute then stepped up and scored from the set-piece with a beautiful strike to make it 2-0 to Rangers.

Salitas made two changes in the 68th minute as they looked to grab at least two late goals to ensure that the game ended in a draw.

Nevertheless, Rangers stood firm at the back in the dying minutes of the match and they ran out 2-0 winners over Otoho.