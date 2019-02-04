Ghana: President Condemns By-Election Violence, Congratulates Lydia Alhassan

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has condemned the isolated incident of violence, which occurred in the early stages of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in Accra last Thursday.

He described the incident as unfortunate and regrettable, and "I condemn it in no uncertain terms. A by-election should be a peaceful and happy event, no matter how competitive."

In a statement, President Akufo-Addo asked the Police to conduct a rapid inquiry into the matter, and "I expect all persons who are found culpable, at the end of the process, to face the full rigours of the law."

"It is important also to state that the New Patriotic Party, the party from which my Government was born, would never dream of competing with any other political party in unleashing violence on the Ghanaian people.

"Our policy, as espoused by the founding father of our political tradition, is to liberate the energies of the people for the growth of a property-owning democracy in this land, with right to life, freedom and justice as the principles to which the Government and laws of the land should be dedicated in order specifically to enrich life, property and liberty of each and every citizen and that is what my Government is doing," he stated.

The President also congratulated Lydia Seyram Alhassan for her victory in Thursday's by-elections.

The electorate in the constituency, he indicated, made an excellent choice, and "I am confident she will serve their interests in Parliament with distinction".

President Akufo-Addo also commended the Electoral Commission for the professionalism it displayed in conducting a free, fair, transparent and credible election, despite the isolated challenge it faced.

The President, further praised Ghanaians again for demonstrating to the world their deep attachment to the principles of democratic accountability and the rule of law.

He assured the world that Ghana's democracy is robust, and will only grow from strength to strength.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)