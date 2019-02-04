South Africa: SAA Resumes Flights to Malawi

South African Airways (SAA) has resumed flights between Johannesburg and Malawi.

The national carrier resumed flights between Johannesburg and Blantyre on Saturday.

"We are pleased that we are able to reinstate flights between the two points following the implementation of our corrective action plan. The plan was a battery of remedial interventions aimed at curing or responding to the audit findings," SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said.

The resumption of operations follows the conclusion of audit and inspection processes at the Chileka International Airport in Blantyre relating to the condition of that airport.

Operations to the airport were suspended on 18 January after it emerged that the state of the airport did not fully comply with conditions set out in its operating license.

SAA operates a three weekly service between Johannesburg and Blantyre on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) notified SAA on Friday afternoon that it was satisfied with the measures taken to respond to the situation at the airport in Blantyre.

"We are grateful to all our partners and stakeholders, including the Malawian Ministry of Transport and the municipality, for collaboration, commitment and understanding as we worked towards resolving the situation as speedily as possible.

"We appreciate the guidance of the regulator to ensure that the condition of the airport now meets our licensing conditions for SAA to operate," said Tlali.

The airline encouraged customers who have enquiries to contact its call centre on: 011 978 1111 or 0861 606 606.

"SAA will make the necessary decisions in response to demand and to clear any possible backlog as a result of the suspension of flights between Johannesburg and Blantyre."