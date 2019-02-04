South Africa: School Collapse Kills Three Students

More than a dozen students were also injured after a walkway at a school outside Johannesburg collapsed. The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.

Panyaza Lesufi, the head of education for Gauteng province, said two boys and a girl were killed after the collapse at Hoerskool Driehoek school in Vanderbijlpark outside Johannesburg.

"It is painful to see those tiny bodies in that state," he said.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that three children, aged between 14 and 17, had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead," emergency medical service ER24 said in a statement.

The paramedics service added that four of the 15 injured had to be airlifted to a hospital.

